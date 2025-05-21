Cantor Fitzgerald Estimates Sanara MedTech FY2025 Earnings

Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for Sanara MedTech in a report released on Thursday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.78) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.43). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sanara MedTech’s current full-year earnings is ($1.10) per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Sanara MedTech from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th.

Sanara MedTech Stock Performance

NASDAQ SMTI opened at $31.04 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.04 and its 200-day moving average is $33.42. Sanara MedTech has a 12-month low of $25.86 and a 12-month high of $39.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $275.88 million, a P/E ratio of -31.35 and a beta of 1.38.

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10). Sanara MedTech had a negative net margin of 10.71% and a negative return on equity of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $23.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.48 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sanara MedTech

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Sanara MedTech by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanara MedTech by 152.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sanara MedTech in the 4th quarter worth about $1,005,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Sanara MedTech in the 4th quarter worth about $898,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanara MedTech by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sanara MedTech Company Profile

Sanara MedTech Inc, a medical technology company, develops, markets, and distributes surgical, wound, and skincare products and services to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. The company offers CellerateRX Surgical, a medical hydrolysate of Type I bovine collagen indicated for the management of surgical, traumatic, and partial- and full-thickness wounds, as well as first- and second-degree burns; and HYCOL, a medical hydrolysate of Type I bovine collagen intended for the management of full and partial thickness wounds, including pressure ulcers, venous and arterial leg ulcers, and diabetic foot ulcers.

