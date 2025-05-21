Desjardins Has Positive Outlook for TSE:BYD FY2025 Earnings

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for Boyd Group Services in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 14th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.22 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.03. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Boyd Group Services’ current full-year earnings is $7.15 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ FY2026 earnings at $5.71 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BYD. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$270.00 to C$290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$270.00 to C$265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$282.00 to C$277.00 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$286.00 to C$278.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$271.36.

BYD stock opened at C$210.52 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$207.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$218.71. Boyd Group Services has a twelve month low of C$191.27 and a twelve month high of C$270.60. The stock has a market cap of C$3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.54, a PEG ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.94.

In other Boyd Group Services news, Director Robert Berthold Espey purchased 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$204.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,675.00. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Group Services Inc is a personal services company that provides auto body and auto glass repair services at its portfolio of facilities located across the United States and Canada. The company operates in Canada primarily under the Boyd Autobody and Glass brand name, while its most notable U.S. brand is Gerber Collision and Glass.

