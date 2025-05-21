FY2025 EPS Estimates for REGENXBIO Cut by Chardan Capital

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Chardan Capital cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of REGENXBIO in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 14th. Chardan Capital analyst D. Gataulin now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($3.25) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($3.03). Chardan Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for REGENXBIO’s current full-year earnings is ($4.84) per share.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RGNX. Leerink Partners set a $24.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

REGENXBIO Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of REGENXBIO stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. REGENXBIO has a 52-week low of $5.04 and a 52-week high of $16.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.99. The firm has a market cap of $501.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.11.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $89.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.35 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 283.19% and a negative return on equity of 70.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGNX. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in REGENXBIO by 151.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 414,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 249,156 shares in the last quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in REGENXBIO during the 1st quarter valued at $2,898,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 2,247.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 620,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after buying an additional 594,161 shares during the period. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 350,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 162,423 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 102,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 39,501 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at REGENXBIO

In related news, Director Kenneth T. Mills sold 20,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total value of $162,961.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 475,103 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,064.73. The trade was a 4.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company’s products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Further Reading

