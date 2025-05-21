National Bank Financial Comments on TSE:LB FY2025 Earnings

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, May 15th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.17 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.24. The consensus estimate for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $3.84 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s FY2026 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$27.63.

Laurentian Bank of Canada stock opened at C$27.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -221.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$26.90 and its 200-day moving average is C$27.80. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$24.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,499.45%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada provides personal banking, business banking and real estate and commercial financing to its personal, business, and institutional customers across Canada and the United States. The company reports three operating segments: personal, business services, and capital markets. The personal segment offers financial services to retail clients.

