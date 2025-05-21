What is Cormark’s Forecast for Sylogist FY2025 Earnings?

Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Sylogist in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 16th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now anticipates that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Sylogist’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share.

Sylogist Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Sylogist stock opened at C$9.37 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.28. Sylogist has a 12-month low of C$6.33 and a 12-month high of C$11.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$221.56 million, a P/E ratio of 207.94 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.19.

Sylogist Announces Dividend

Sylogist Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Sylogist’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.77%.

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides mission-critical software-as-a-service solutions in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers SylogistMission constituent relationship management system, which includes donor management, fundraising, volunteer management, and program delivery; and enterprise resource management, such as accounting and financial management, grant and award management, budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and reporting, and support and training.

