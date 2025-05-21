National Bank Financial Weighs in on TSE:NWH FY2025 Earnings

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NWH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 15th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Thornhill now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.48. National Bank Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2026 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Get NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Insider Transactions at NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

In other NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust news, insider Kolter Capital NWH LLC acquired 160,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.56 per share, with a total value of C$733,333.93.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.