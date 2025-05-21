Contrasting Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) & MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW)

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) and MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.0% of Verisk Analytics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of MSP Recovery shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Verisk Analytics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 86.5% of MSP Recovery shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Verisk Analytics and MSP Recovery, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verisk Analytics 1 6 3 0 2.20 MSP Recovery 0 0 0 0 0.00

Volatility & Risk

Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus target price of $302.40, indicating a potential downside of 3.42%. Given Verisk Analytics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Verisk Analytics is more favorable than MSP Recovery.

Verisk Analytics has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MSP Recovery has a beta of -2.38, indicating that its share price is 338% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Verisk Analytics and MSP Recovery”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verisk Analytics $2.93 billion 14.94 $614.60 million $6.83 45.84 MSP Recovery $10.73 million 0.97 -$56.35 million ($142.50) -0.01

Verisk Analytics has higher revenue and earnings than MSP Recovery. MSP Recovery is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Verisk Analytics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Verisk Analytics and MSP Recovery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verisk Analytics 32.65% 274.13% 20.34% MSP Recovery -906.67% -6.25% -2.39%

Summary

Verisk Analytics beats MSP Recovery on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc. provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments. The company also provides life insurance solutions for transforming current workflows in life insurance underwriting, claim insights, policy administration, unclaimed property/equity, compliance and fraud detection, and actuarial and portfolio modeling; Marketing Solutions, such as compliant, real-time decisioning, profitability, and risk assessment for inbound consumer interactions; and international underwriting and claims solutions. In addition, it offers claims insurance solutions, which provides analytics in fraud detection, compliance reporting, subrogation liability assessment, litigation, and repair cost estimation and valuation solutions; and casualty solutions, such as compliance, casualty claims decision support, and workflow automation solutions. Further, the company supplies software to the specialty insurance market. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

About MSP Recovery

MSP Recovery, Inc., doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recovery and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights. It also provides LifeWallet, a scalable and expandable data ecosystem where tokenized data is stored in a platform with multiple applications, including LifeWallet EHR for hospitals, medical providers, major medical laboratories, and governmental entities that gather and store electronic health records; Chase to Pay, a real-time, or near real-time analytics driven platform that identifies the proper primary payer at the point of care; LifeChain which is in development in order to tokenize healthcare claims and patient records using blockchain technology; LifeWallet 911 which is in development for utilization by emergency service organizations; LifeWallet Legal; LifeWallet Health; and LifeWallet Sports which connected brands with college athletes. MSP Recovery, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

