Analyzing Novonesis A/S (OTC:NVZMY) & TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX)

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) and Novonesis A/S (OTC:NVZMY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TScan Therapeutics and Novonesis A/S”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TScan Therapeutics $4.42 million 15.49 -$89.22 million ($1.09) -1.11 Novonesis A/S $2.60 billion 12.43 $439.08 million $1.58 43.63

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Novonesis A/S has higher revenue and earnings than TScan Therapeutics. TScan Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Novonesis A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

82.8% of TScan Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Novonesis A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of TScan Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for TScan Therapeutics and Novonesis A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TScan Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Novonesis A/S 1 0 0 0 1.00

TScan Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $7.80, suggesting a potential upside of 544.63%. Given TScan Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe TScan Therapeutics is more favorable than Novonesis A/S.

Volatility and Risk

TScan Therapeutics has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Novonesis A/S has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TScan Therapeutics and Novonesis A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TScan Therapeutics -1,188.88% -58.72% -36.02% Novonesis A/S N/A N/A N/A

About TScan Therapeutics

TScan Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual disease and prevent relapse after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation. It also develops TSC-200, TSC-201, TSC-203, and TSC-204, which are in Phase 1 clinical trial, for the treatment of solid tumors; and TSC-202 to treat solid tumors. In addition, the company develops vaccines for infectious diseases, such as SARS-CoV-2. It has collaborations with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc. To discover and develop novel TCR-T therapies; and Amgen Inc. to identify antigens recognized by T cells in patients with Crohn's disease using TargetScan, a proprietary target discovery platform. TScan Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Novonesis A/S

Novonesis A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers protein solutions for the food and beverage industry. It also offers industrial hygiene, drain openers, hard surface, medical cleaning, septic tanks, ware washing, and professional laundry services. In addition, the company provides dishwashing, softener, microbial and medical cleaning services. Further, it provides corn, cotton, forages, peanuts, pulses, soybeans, wheat, small grains, bioyield, and biocontrol solutions; warm water species, recirculating aquaculture system; animal health and nutrition solutions; fiber modification, bleach boosting, deposit control, and starch modification solutions. Additionally, the company provides carbon capture, leather and textiles solutions; enzyme solutions, including corn and wheat separation, liquefaction, saccharification, filtration, isomerization, maltose, and specialties solutions; warm water species and recirculating aquaculture system solutions; human health solutions, comprising brain, oral, protective and immune, and gastrointestinal health solutions; ethanol, biodiesel, renewable diesel, education, wastewater, and sewage sludge, and renewable diesel solutions; agriculture and industry, biogas food waste, food waste, biocatalysis, cell culture, diagnostics, enzyme, and biogas solutions. Furthermore, it provides lipases, proteases, oxidoreductases, and carbohydrases. Novonesis A/S was founded in 1925 and is based in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.

