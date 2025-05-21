Q3 EPS Estimate for Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN Decreased by Analyst

Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN (NYSEARCA:INR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 15th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the company will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.97. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on INR. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.43.

Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN Stock Up 2.6%

NYSEARCA:INR opened at $18.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.06. Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00.

Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN Company Profile

Featured Articles

