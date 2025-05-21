National Bank Financial Has Weak Forecast for CM Q3 Earnings

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report issued on Thursday, May 15th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.36. The consensus estimate for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s current full-year earnings is $5.50 per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “sector outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

CM opened at $66.72 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $46.99 and a 1 year high of $67.45. The stock has a market cap of $62.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,857,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $359,320,000 after acquiring an additional 334,545 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 74,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 49.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.6723 per share. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 48.03%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

