Q3 EPS Estimates for FGI Industries Cut by Northland Capmk

FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGI – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk cut their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for FGI Industries in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 15th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Gibas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for FGI Industries’ current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share.

FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.21. FGI Industries had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $33.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:FGI opened at $0.55 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.77. The company has a market cap of $5.28 million, a P/E ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 1.22. FGI Industries has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $1.36.

FGI Industries ltd. supplies kitchen and bath products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells sanitaryware products, such as toilets, sinks, pedestals, and toilet seats; wood and wood-substitute furniture for bathrooms, including vanities, mirrors, laundry, medicine cabinets, and other storage systems; shower systems; and customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items under the Foremost, avenue, contrac, Jetcoat, rosenberg, and Covered Bridge Cabinetry brand names.

