Q3 EPS Estimate for Applied Materials Reduced by Analyst

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Applied Materials in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 15th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now anticipates that the manufacturing equipment provider will post earnings per share of $2.35 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.43. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Applied Materials’ current full-year earnings is $9.38 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Applied Materials’ Q4 2025 earnings at $2.44 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.55 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.81 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $10.18 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $11.14 EPS.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 39.50%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $164.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.48.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Applied Materials

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $165.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.12. The company has a market cap of $134.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.71. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $123.74 and a fifty-two week high of $255.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 12.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 200.5% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 117,407 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,038,000 after purchasing an additional 78,336 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Integrity Alliance LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $418,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $65,173.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,131.91. This trade represents a 6.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson acquired 50,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $137.30 per share, with a total value of $6,865,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,716,058 shares in the company, valued at $235,614,763.40. This trade represents a 3.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.38%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.