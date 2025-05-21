Research Analysts Offer Predictions for PFG Q3 Earnings

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.09 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.20. The consensus estimate for Principal Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $8.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Principal Financial Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.47 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $9.00 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $9.73 EPS.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.02). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 9.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.85.

View Our Latest Analysis on PFG

Principal Financial Group Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of PFG stock opened at $80.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.01. Principal Financial Group has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $91.98.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 65.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,466,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,074,000 after purchasing an additional 52,410 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 802.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,707,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,805,000 after buying an additional 3,296,608 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,662,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,546,000 after acquiring an additional 326,604 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,021,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,613,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

About Principal Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.