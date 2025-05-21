FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Pivotree Issued By Cormark

Pivotree Inc. (CVE:PVT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pivotree in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 15th. Cormark analyst J. Pytlak now expects that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Pivotree’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Pivotree from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th.

Pivotree Stock Down 0.7%

Pivotree stock opened at C$1.34 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.00. Pivotree has a twelve month low of C$0.73 and a twelve month high of C$1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of C$35.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.22.

Pivotree Company Profile

Pivotree Inc designs, integrates, deploys, and manages digital platforms in commerce, data management, and supply chain for retail and branded manufacturers in Canada and internationally. The company offers infrastructure deployment, data transaction, subscription license, system and application triage and support, configuration management, and security services, as well as provides web and application hosting services.

