Q3 EPS Estimates for High Liner Foods Increased by Cormark

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark boosted their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for High Liner Foods in a research report issued on Thursday, May 15th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now expects that the company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.47. The consensus estimate for High Liner Foods’ current full-year earnings is $1.99 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for High Liner Foods’ FY2025 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$21.00 price objective on shares of High Liner Foods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.

High Liner Foods Price Performance

Shares of High Liner Foods stock opened at C$18.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$377.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.89. High Liner Foods has a 1-year low of C$12.25 and a 1-year high of C$18.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.94.

Insider Transactions at High Liner Foods

In other news, insider High Liner Foods Incorporated sold 184,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.02, for a total transaction of C$3,140,190.00. 44.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

High Liner Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. High Liner Foods’s payout ratio is 21.30%.

About High Liner Foods

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

