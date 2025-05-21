Zacks Research Has Negative Outlook for Teleflex Q3 Earnings

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Teleflex in a report released on Thursday, May 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the medical technology company will earn $3.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.54. The consensus estimate for Teleflex’s current full-year earnings is $13.98 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Teleflex’s Q2 2026 earnings at $3.93 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.80 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $3.67 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TFX. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Teleflex from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down from $255.00) on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Teleflex from $191.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.63.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $126.68 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.42. Teleflex has a 52 week low of $120.06 and a 52 week high of $249.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $700.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.37 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFX. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 103.1% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 197 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 258.6% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

