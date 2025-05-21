William Blair Has Optimistic Outlook of VERV Q3 Earnings

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Verve Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 14th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.73) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.75). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Verve Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.49) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Verve Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.52) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.97) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($3.36) EPS.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.36. Verve Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.23% and a negative net margin of 807.65%. The company had revenue of $32.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 million.

Several other research firms have also commented on VERV. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Verve Therapeutics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Verve Therapeutics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Verve Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Verve Therapeutics from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Verve Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

NASDAQ:VERV opened at $4.61 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.84. Verve Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $9.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.82.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 823,700.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 8,237 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $47,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.

