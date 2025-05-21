Q3 Earnings Forecast for Stantec Issued By Desjardins

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Free Report) (NYSE:STN) – Research analysts at Desjardins raised their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Stantec in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 15th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will earn $1.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.50. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.25 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.92 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.41 EPS.

Get Stantec alerts:

STN has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on Stantec from C$143.00 to C$144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Stantec from C$129.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ATB Capital upped their target price on Stantec from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James raised Stantec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Stantec from C$139.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$140.50.

Stantec Price Performance

Shares of TSE:STN opened at C$141.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.29. Stantec has a twelve month low of C$103.48 and a twelve month high of C$143.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$122.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$117.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.29, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82.

Stantec Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th were given a $0.225 dividend. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.03%.

About Stantec

(Get Free Report)

Stantec Inc is a sustainable engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting company. The company is geographically diversified in three regional operating units namely Canada, the United States and Global, offering similar services across all regions. The company offers services in various sectors across the project life cycle through five business operating units infrastructure, water, buildings, environmental services, and energy and resources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.