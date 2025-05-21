Q3 EPS Estimates for Yum! Brands Increased by Zacks Research

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Yum! Brands in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 14th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.46. The consensus estimate for Yum! Brands’ current full-year earnings is $5.94 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Yum! Brands’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.55 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.68% and a negative return on equity of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

YUM has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on YUM

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

NYSE YUM opened at $148.99 on Monday. Yum! Brands has a one year low of $122.13 and a one year high of $163.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.77.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 56.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 8,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total transaction of $1,367,913.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,970 shares in the company, valued at $470,329.20. The trade was a 74.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.57, for a total transaction of $1,028,160.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,893 shares in the company, valued at $22,984,484.01. This represents a 4.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,334 shares of company stock worth $9,734,737 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yum! Brands

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 15,357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 3,231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

(Get Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.