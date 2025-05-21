Brokers Set Expectations for ADVM Q2 Earnings

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 15th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Caufield expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($2.25) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Adverum Biotechnologies’ current full-year earnings is ($4.92) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Adverum Biotechnologies’ FY2025 earnings at ($6.19) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.34) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($4.21) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($3.72) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($2.33) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ADVM. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adverum Biotechnologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.

Adverum Biotechnologies Stock Up 13.1%

ADVM stock opened at $2.50 on Monday. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $10.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.61. The firm has a market cap of $52.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.62).

Institutional Trading of Adverum Biotechnologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 442,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 6,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adverum Biotechnologies

In other news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard purchased 62,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $292,379.29. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,667,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,508,985.09. This represents a 2.39% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 198,123 shares of company stock worth $863,040 and sold 13,010 shares worth $26,020. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema which is in phase 2 clinical trials.

