What is HC Wainwright’s Estimate for Altimmune Q2 Earnings?

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Altimmune in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 15th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.34). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Altimmune’s current full-year earnings is ($1.35) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Altimmune’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.37) EPS.

Get Altimmune alerts:

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.00 million. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 199,076.92% and a negative return on equity of 55.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS.

Separately, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Altimmune in a report on Friday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altimmune presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Altimmune

Altimmune Price Performance

Shares of ALT stock opened at $5.85 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.55. Altimmune has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $11.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Altimmune news, CFO Gregory L. Weaver purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,000. This represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Altimmune

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALT. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 214.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Headland Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altimmune

(Get Free Report)

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.