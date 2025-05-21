Q2 Earnings Estimate for APRE Issued By Wedbush

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Free Report) – Wedbush issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Aprea Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 14th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.77) for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aprea Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.55) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Aprea Therapeutics’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Aprea Therapeutics Stock Down 4.9%

Shares of APRE stock opened at $1.75 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average of $2.80. Aprea Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $5.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Trading of Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.01). Aprea Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.86% and a negative net margin of 1,029.50%. The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APRE. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aprea Therapeutics by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 149,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 12,047 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Aprea Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Aprea Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aprea Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics that targets DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is the ATRN-119 that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating advanced solid tumors.

