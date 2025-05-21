Q2 Earnings Forecast for AptarGroup Issued By Zacks Research

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for AptarGroup in a report released on Thursday, May 15th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.39. The consensus estimate for AptarGroup’s current full-year earnings is $5.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AptarGroup’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.73 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.25 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $887.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $894.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on AptarGroup from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on AptarGroup from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up previously from $162.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.60.

AptarGroup Price Performance

Shares of ATR opened at $158.49 on Monday. AptarGroup has a twelve month low of $130.85 and a twelve month high of $178.03. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.84 and a 200 day moving average of $155.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 32.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AptarGroup news, insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.42, for a total value of $151,657.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,008,798.42. This trade represents a 3.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 17,771 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.24, for a total transaction of $2,687,686.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,986 shares in the company, valued at $31,002,082.64. This represents a 7.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,709 shares of company stock valued at $5,129,410. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AptarGroup

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in AptarGroup by 282.9% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 9,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 703,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,490,000 after purchasing an additional 27,614 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 288.5% during the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

