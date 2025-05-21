Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Belite Bio Q2 Earnings

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Belite Bio in a research report issued on Thursday, May 15th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.36). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Belite Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.17) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Belite Bio’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.91) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.95) EPS.

BLTE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Thursday, May 15th.

Belite Bio Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:BLTE opened at $64.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.39 and a beta of -1.48. Belite Bio has a 1 year low of $43.70 and a 1 year high of $86.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.01.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02).

Institutional Trading of Belite Bio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Belite Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Belite Bio by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Belite Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Belite Bio by 7,122.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in Belite Bio by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Belite Bio

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting retinal degenerative eye diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company’s lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in autosomal recessive Stargardt disease and geographic atrophy patients.

