Q2 EPS Estimates for Berry Lowered by Capital One Financial

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial decreased their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Berry in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 16th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Berry’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Berry’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRY opened at $2.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $204.85 million, a P/E ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.15. Berry has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $7.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Berry had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $182.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.00 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRY. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Berry by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,101,825 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,681,000 after purchasing an additional 214,580 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Berry by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 514,718 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 245,216 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Berry by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,036 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Berry by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 272,686 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 72,566 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in Berry by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 1,958,864 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,090,000 after acquiring an additional 781,562 shares during the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -25.53%.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

