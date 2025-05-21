Zacks Research Has Optimistic Outlook of CNP Q2 Earnings

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of CenterPoint Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.42. The consensus estimate for CenterPoint Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.75 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus upgraded CenterPoint Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.04.

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $37.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.92 and a 200-day moving average of $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.63. CenterPoint Energy has a fifty-two week low of $25.41 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CenterPoint Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNP. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 9,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,842,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,207,000 after purchasing an additional 352,425 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 40.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 55,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 15,922 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at about $25,541,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth about $22,244,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 59.06%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

