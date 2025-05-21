Sidoti Csr Issues Optimistic Forecast for DTI Earnings

Drilling Tools International Co. (NASDAQ:DTI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Sidoti Csr increased their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Drilling Tools International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 15th. Sidoti Csr analyst S. Ferazani now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Drilling Tools International’s current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Drilling Tools International’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Get Drilling Tools International alerts:

Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ:DTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $42.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.53 million. Drilling Tools International had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 5.46%.

Drilling Tools International Trading Down 0.8%

NASDAQ DTI opened at $2.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Drilling Tools International has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $6.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $86.85 million, a PE ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of -0.64.

Drilling Tools International announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Drilling Tools International by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Drilling Tools International by 414.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 13,479 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Drilling Tools International by 189.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 13,249 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Drilling Tools International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Drilling Tools International during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

About Drilling Tools International

(Get Free Report)

Drilling Tools International Corporation provides oilfield equipment and services to oil and natural gas sectors in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers downhole tool rentals, machining, and inspection services to support the global drilling and wellbore construction industry. The company also provides products are bottom hole assembly components, such as stabilizers, subs, non-magnetic and steel drill collars, hole openers, and roller reamers, as well as drill pipe and drill pipe accessories; ancillary equipment and handling tools to support its rental platform, including float valves, ring gauges, tool baskets, lift bail, lift subs, mud magnets, elevators, bracket and bail assemblies, slips, tongs, stabbing guides and safety clamps; and blowout preventers, and pressure control accessory equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Drilling Tools International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drilling Tools International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.