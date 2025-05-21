Brokers Offer Predictions for ENVA Q2 Earnings

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Enova International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $2.66 for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Enova International’s current full-year earnings is $10.31 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Enova International’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.56 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.75 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.49 EPS.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.21. Enova International had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $745.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Enova International from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Enova International from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. TD Cowen upgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Maxim Group upped their price target on Enova International from $108.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Enova International in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Shares of ENVA opened at $95.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.43. Enova International has a 1 year low of $57.46 and a 1 year high of $117.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 15.82 and a current ratio of 9.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.01.

In other news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 9,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total value of $859,822.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 103,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,870,182.10. This represents a 8.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 2,000 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total transaction of $197,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,223 shares in the company, valued at $34,352,198.95. This represents a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,046 shares of company stock worth $1,565,872. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enova International during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enova International by 672.9% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Enova International by 521.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Enova International during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Enova International by 823.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

