Q2 Earnings Estimate for Funko Issued By DA Davidson

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Funko in a report issued on Thursday, May 15th. DA Davidson analyst K. Cox anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Funko’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Funko’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Funko from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th.

Funko Price Performance

FNKO opened at $4.12 on Monday. Funko has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.15 and a 200 day moving average of $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $224.68 million, a P/E ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 0.85.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $190.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.96 million. Funko had a negative return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS.

Institutional Trading of Funko

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Funko in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Funko during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Funko in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Funko in the 4th quarter worth $183,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Funko by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 7,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Funko

In other news, insider Andrew David Oddie sold 3,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $34,300.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,784. This represents a 14.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 18,608 shares of Funko stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total value of $132,861.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,010.48. This represents a 41.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,344 shares of company stock worth $287,246. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

Featured Articles

