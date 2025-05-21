Zacks Research Has Pessimistic Outlook of Garmin Q2 Earnings

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Garmin in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $1.94 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.98. The consensus estimate for Garmin’s current full-year earnings is $7.80 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Garmin’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.74 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GRMN. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Garmin from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Garmin from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Garmin from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Garmin from $159.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.80.

Garmin Stock Down 0.6%

NYSE GRMN opened at $203.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $198.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.60. Garmin has a 12-month low of $158.38 and a 12-month high of $246.50. The company has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.99.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.01). Garmin had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.37%.

Insider Activity

In other Garmin news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.55, for a total value of $625,957.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,936 shares in the company, valued at $7,008,550.80. This trade represents a 8.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.14, for a total transaction of $1,635,862.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,963,108.50. The trade was a 4.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,342 shares of company stock worth $5,486,094. Insiders own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 864.3% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 135 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Groupe la Francaise bought a new position in Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Garmin by 1,633.3% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Garmin

(Get Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Featured Articles

