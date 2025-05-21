Zacks Research Has Positive Estimate for Hilltop Q2 Earnings

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hilltop in a report released on Thursday, May 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Hilltop’s current full-year earnings is $1.51 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hilltop’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.86 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $318.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.68 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 5.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS.

HTH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Hilltop from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Hilltop from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:HTH opened at $30.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.35. Hilltop has a 52 week low of $26.67 and a 52 week high of $35.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTH. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Hilltop by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilltop by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 10,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Hilltop by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Hilltop by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 24,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.13% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

