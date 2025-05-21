Autodesk (ADSK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q1 2026 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.14 per share and revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $295.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $195.32 and a 52-week high of $326.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $269.48 and a 200-day moving average of $286.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.47.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other news, Director John T. Cahill purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $267.10 per share, for a total transaction of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $534,200. This represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total transaction of $655,395.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,671.87. The trade was a 44.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Autodesk

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Autodesk stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ADSK Free Report ) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,162 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Autodesk from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.59.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Autodesk

About Autodesk

(Get Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.