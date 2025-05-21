StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TPX has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.63. Tempur Sealy International has a 12 month low of $45.04 and a 12 month high of $69.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPX. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 64,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

