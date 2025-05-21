Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CAC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Camden National from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Camden National in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Camden National Stock Performance

Shares of CAC stock opened at $41.17 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.43 and a 200 day moving average of $42.81. Camden National has a 1 year low of $30.78 and a 1 year high of $50.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.64.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $60.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.63 million. Camden National had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 18.02%. As a group, research analysts expect that Camden National will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camden National

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAC. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden National in the 1st quarter valued at $1,019,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Camden National by 8.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 43,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Camden National in the first quarter worth about $458,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Camden National by 20.1% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camden National by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 82,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

