Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $27.87 on Monday. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.37 and a 12-month high of $39.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 61.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.11 and its 200-day moving average is $32.16.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 36.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 119,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 32,223 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 34,735 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 140.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1,296.9% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 11,672 shares during the period. 66.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

