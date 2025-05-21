Q2 EPS Estimates for AutoCanada Reduced by Analyst

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for AutoCanada in a report issued on Wednesday, May 14th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.71. The consensus estimate for AutoCanada’s current full-year earnings is $2.43 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for AutoCanada’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

ACQ has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. ATB Capital raised their target price on AutoCanada from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on AutoCanada from C$17.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Acumen Capital raised AutoCanada from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$20.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded AutoCanada from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoCanada presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$19.19.

AutoCanada Stock Down 2.2%

AutoCanada stock opened at C$20.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$473.58 million, a PE ratio of -9.39, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.54. AutoCanada has a 12-month low of C$13.75 and a 12-month high of C$22.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$16.52 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 451.54.

AutoCanada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.