Zacks Research Has Negative View of Robert Half Q2 Earnings

Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Robert Half in a report issued on Wednesday, May 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Robert Half’s current full-year earnings is $2.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Robert Half’s FY2025 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.69 EPS.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share.

RHI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Robert Half from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Robert Half and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. BNP Paribas Exane cut Robert Half from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Robert Half from $65.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.71.

NYSE RHI opened at $47.32 on Monday. Robert Half has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $78.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.78 and a 200-day moving average of $61.17. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. Robert Half’s payout ratio is 118.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its position in Robert Half by 962.2% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 4,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Robert Half by 9.8% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 536,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,262,000 after purchasing an additional 48,095 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Robert Half by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 55,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 26,672 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Robert Half in the 1st quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Robert Half in the 1st quarter valued at $5,873,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

