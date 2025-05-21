B. Riley Issues Negative Estimate for NYSEMKT:SKYH Earnings

Sky Harbour Group Corp (NYSEMKT:SKYH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Sky Harbour Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 15th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.05). B. Riley also issued estimates for Sky Harbour Group’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

Get Sky Harbour Group alerts:

Separately, Noble Financial began coverage on Sky Harbour Group in a report on Monday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Sky Harbour Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSEMKT SKYH opened at $11.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $865.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.59.

About Sky Harbour Group

(Get Free Report)

Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in White Plains, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sky Harbour Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sky Harbour Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.