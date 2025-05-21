Zacks Research Has Pessimistic Outlook of LKQ Q2 Earnings

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for LKQ in a report released on Thursday, May 15th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now forecasts that the auto parts company will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.99. The consensus estimate for LKQ’s current full-year earnings is $3.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for LKQ’s FY2025 earnings at $3.52 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.86 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.11 EPS.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. LKQ had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also commented on LKQ. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on LKQ from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

LKQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $41.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. LKQ has a 1-year low of $35.56 and a 1-year high of $46.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LKQ

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 32.3% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 198,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,434,000 after purchasing an additional 48,450 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 2,063.5% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 337,764 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,368,000 after buying an additional 322,152 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 1st quarter worth $1,162,000. MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the 1st quarter worth $323,000. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the first quarter valued at $24,850,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Justin L. Jude purchased 2,708 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.99 per share, with a total value of $100,168.92. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,385,941.23. This represents a 0.97% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total transaction of $634,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 336,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,225,233.20. This trade represents a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,873,750 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. LKQ’s payout ratio is 44.78%.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

