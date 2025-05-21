HC Wainwright Raises Earnings Estimates for Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright increased their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Scholar Rock in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 15th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Maldonado now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.69) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.72). The consensus estimate for Scholar Rock’s current full-year earnings is ($2.42) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Scholar Rock’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.73) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.96) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.15) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

Scholar Rock Trading Up 4.6%

NASDAQ:SRRK opened at $31.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.01 and a 200 day moving average of $35.94. Scholar Rock has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $46.98.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Scholar Rock

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,635,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439,215 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Scholar Rock by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,283,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,231,000 after purchasing an additional 629,315 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Scholar Rock by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,845,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,773,000 after buying an additional 101,723 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Scholar Rock by 1,283.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,945,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,301,000 after buying an additional 2,732,546 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,510,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,512,000 after buying an additional 349,487 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Scholar Rock

In other Scholar Rock news, insider Tracey Sacco sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total value of $215,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,490. This represents a 8.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 142,292 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total transaction of $5,068,441.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,345 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,108.90. The trade was a 56.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,798 shares of company stock worth $5,482,238 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

About Scholar Rock

(Get Free Report)

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.