Q2 EPS Estimates for Iron Mountain Reduced by Zacks Research

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Iron Mountain in a research note issued on Thursday, May 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.10. The consensus estimate for Iron Mountain’s current full-year earnings is $4.54 per share.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 401.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.29.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $100.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.49 and its 200 day moving average is $99.84. The company has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a PE ratio of 164.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.08. Iron Mountain has a 1 year low of $72.33 and a 1 year high of $130.24.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 25,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mithu Bhargava sold 1,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.84, for a total transaction of $161,355.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,933.36. This trade represents a 11.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 6,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.84, for a total value of $597,239.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,737.92. This represents a 95.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 318,973 shares of company stock worth $29,112,345 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.785 dividend. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 765.85%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

