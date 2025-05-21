Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for OVID Q2 Earnings

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 15th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ovid Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.40) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ovid Therapeutics’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.75) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.82) EPS.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). Ovid Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.24% and a negative net margin of 5,142.56%. The business had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03 million.

OVID has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. William Blair upgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Ovid Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.03.

Ovid Therapeutics Price Performance

Ovid Therapeutics stock opened at $0.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average of $0.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Ovid Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $3.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ovid Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVID. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 15,355 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 17,172 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,545,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 17,402 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 18,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 142.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 63,200 shares during the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of impactful medicines for patients and families with epilepsies and seizure-related neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing soticlestat, a novel cholesterol 24 hydroxylase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with resistant epilepsies; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule direct activator of the KCC2 transporter, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating epilepsies.

