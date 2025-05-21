Leerink Partnrs Has Pessimistic View of Nkarta Q2 Earnings

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nkarta in a report issued on Thursday, May 15th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Graybosch now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.39). The consensus estimate for Nkarta’s current full-year earnings is ($1.70) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Nkarta’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.59) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.72) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.03) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($1.78) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($1.58) EPS.

Get Nkarta alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NKTX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Nkarta from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Nkarta from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Nkarta Stock Performance

Shares of NKTX stock opened at $1.80 on Monday. Nkarta has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $8.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.18.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.01.

Institutional Trading of Nkarta

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Nkarta in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nkarta by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 18,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Nkarta by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 90,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 7,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

About Nkarta

(Get Free Report)

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes natural killer cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune disease treatment. The company's lead product candidate is NKX019, a chimeric antigen receptor-natural killer (CAR NK) targeting the CD19 antigen that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (r/r) non-hodgkin lymphoma, as well as for lupus nephritis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.