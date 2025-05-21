Sidoti Csr Lowers Earnings Estimates for M-tron Industries

M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Sidoti Csr cut their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for M-tron Industries in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 15th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Soderstrom now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.66. The consensus estimate for M-tron Industries’ current full-year earnings is $2.47 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for M-tron Industries’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Get M-tron Industries alerts:

M-tron Industries Stock Down 3.0%

M-tron Industries stock opened at $46.96 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.27. The stock has a market cap of $136.65 million, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.20. M-tron Industries has a twelve month low of $14.36 and a twelve month high of $60.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M-tron Industries

M-tron Industries Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M-tron Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in M-tron Industries during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of M-tron Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of M-tron Industries by 152.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of M-tron Industries during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. 23.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

M-tron Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include radio frequency, microwave, and millimeter wave filters; cavity, crystal, ceramic, lumped element, and switched filters; high frequency and performance OCXOs, integrated PLL OCXOs, TCXOs, VCXOs, and low jitter and harsh environment oscillators; crystal resonators, integrated microwave assemblies; and solid-state power amplifier products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for M-tron Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M-tron Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.