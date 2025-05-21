Sidoti Csr Lowers Earnings Estimates for M-tron Industries

M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Sidoti Csr cut their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for M-tron Industries in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 15th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Soderstrom now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.66. The consensus estimate for M-tron Industries’ current full-year earnings is $2.47 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for M-tron Industries’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.68 EPS.
M-tron Industries stock opened at $46.96 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.27. The stock has a market cap of $136.65 million, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.20. M-tron Industries has a twelve month low of $14.36 and a twelve month high of $60.00.
M-tron Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include radio frequency, microwave, and millimeter wave filters; cavity, crystal, ceramic, lumped element, and switched filters; high frequency and performance OCXOs, integrated PLL OCXOs, TCXOs, VCXOs, and low jitter and harsh environment oscillators; crystal resonators, integrated microwave assemblies; and solid-state power amplifier products.
