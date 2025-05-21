National Bank Financial Forecasts Lower Earnings for EQB

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for EQB in a report issued on Thursday, May 15th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.71. The consensus estimate for EQB’s current full-year earnings is $12.60 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for EQB’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EQB. National Bankshares upped their price target on EQB from C$109.00 to C$117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on EQB from C$126.00 to C$107.00 in a report on Monday, April 21st. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of EQB from C$130.00 to C$126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of EQB from C$130.00 to C$119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of EQB from C$153.00 to C$147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$120.60.

Shares of EQB stock opened at C$95.10 on Monday. EQB has a 12-month low of C$78.24 and a 12-month high of C$114.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$94.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$101.14. The company has a market cap of C$3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. EQB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.31%.

EQB Inc formerly Equitable Group Inc trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange TSX: EQB and EQB.PR.C and serves over 360000 Canadians through its wholly owned subsidiary Equitable Bank Canadas Challenger Bank. Equitable Bank has grown to become the countrys eighth largest independent Schedule I bank with a clear mandate to drive real change in Canadian banking to enrich peoples lives.

