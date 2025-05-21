Q2 EPS Forecast for Bank of Nova Scotia Reduced by Analyst

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) – National Bank Financial decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia in a report released on Thursday, May 15th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.70. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $7.13 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities set a C$81.00 target price on Bank of Nova Scotia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$81.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Cibc World Mkts cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$76.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, April 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$76.45.

TSE BNS opened at C$71.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$88.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.97. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of C$60.68 and a 52-week high of C$80.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$68.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$72.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.00%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

