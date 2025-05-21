Atb Cap Markets Has Bearish Outlook for TSE:BDT Q2 Earnings

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Bird Construction in a research note issued on Thursday, May 15th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.53. The consensus estimate for Bird Construction’s current full-year earnings is $2.76 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Bird Construction’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BDT. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Bird Construction from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Cibc World Mkts raised Bird Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Bird Construction from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. CIBC dropped their price target on Bird Construction from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$36.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.69.

Shares of BDT opened at C$25.86 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$21.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$24.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.70. Bird Construction has a twelve month low of C$17.52 and a twelve month high of C$32.67. The company has a market cap of C$1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.87%.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in the Canadian construction market. The company focuses primarily on projects in the industrial, commercial and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It provides construction services such as new construction for industrial, commercial, and institutional markets; industrial maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) services, heavy civil construction and contract surface mining; as well as vertical infrastructure including, electrical, mechanical, and specialty trades.

