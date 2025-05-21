Q2 EPS Estimates for Teladoc Health Increased by Analyst

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teladoc Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the health services provider will earn ($0.26) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.28). The consensus estimate for Teladoc Health’s current full-year earnings is ($1.16) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.85) EPS.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 37.91%. The firm had revenue of $640.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.44 million.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Teladoc Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.71.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $7.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.82. Teladoc Health has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $15.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 11,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total value of $92,712.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,473.36. This represents a 14.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 447,992 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 24,124 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 1,278.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,305 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 10,485 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 193,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 5,235 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its position in Teladoc Health by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,327,128 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,564,000 after buying an additional 353,478 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its position in Teladoc Health by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 65,505 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 31,400 shares during the period. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

