Arch Biopartners (NYSE:ARCH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arch Biopartners (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Arch Biopartners Stock Performance

NYSE ARCH opened at $134.83 on Friday. Arch Biopartners has a 1-year low of $116.44 and a 1-year high of $180.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Biopartners

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arch Biopartners stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arch Biopartners Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

