StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Organovo Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.54. Organovo has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $21.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.13.
About Organovo
