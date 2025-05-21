StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.54. Organovo has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $21.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.13.

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

